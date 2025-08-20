Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Wingstop Stock In The Last 10 Years

Wingstop WING has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 15.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.9%. Currently, Wingstop has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion.

Buying $100 In WING: If an investor had bought $100 of WING stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,229.50 today based on a price of $329.26 for WING at the time of writing.

Wingstop's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

