Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Kinross Gold Stock In The Last 5 Years

Kinross Gold KGC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.25%. Currently, Kinross Gold has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion.

Buying $1000 In KGC: If an investor had bought $1000 of KGC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,228.82 today based on a price of $18.90 for KGC at the time of writing.

Kinross Gold's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
