St. Joe 10% Owner Trades $2.76M In Company Stock

BRUCE BERKOWITZ, 10% Owner at St. Joe JOE, reported an insider sell on August 19, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, BERKOWITZ sold 55,000 shares of St. Joe. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total transaction value is $2,762,990.

St. Joe's shares are actively trading at $50.0, experiencing a up of 0.12% during Wednesday's morning session.

Discovering St. Joe: A Closer Look

The St. Joe Co is a real estate development, asset management, and operating company and it has three operating segments; the Residential segment plans and develops residential communities and sells homesites to homebuilders or retail consumers, the Hospitality segment that derives maximum revenue, features a private membership club, hotel operations, food and beverage operations, golf courses, beach clubs, retail outlets, gulf-front vacation rentals, management services, marinas, and other entertainment assets, and Commercial segment include leasing of commercial property, multi-family, senior living, self-storage, and other assets and it also oversees the planning, development, entitlement, management, and sale of commercial and rural land holdings.

St. Joe's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, St. Joe showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.66% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 42.91% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): St. Joe's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.51.

Debt Management: St. Joe's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.83. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 35.17 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 6.82 , St. Joe's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.96, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

