Insider Unloading: Michael A Kitson Sells $515K Worth Of Patrick Industries Shares

Michael A Kitson, Director at Patrick Industries PATK, executed a substantial insider sell on August 20, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Kitson's decision to sell 4,572 shares of Patrick Industries was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the sale is $515,127.

The latest update on Wednesday morning shows Patrick Industries shares down by 0.0%, trading at $112.36.

Get to Know Patrick Industries Better

Patrick Industries Inc makes and sells building products and materials for recreational vehicles and manufactured housing. The company is organized into two segments based on product type: manufacturing and distribution. The manufacturing segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells laminated and vinyl products that include furniture, shelving, cabinets, bath fixtures, and countertops. The distribution segment sells prefinished wall and ceiling panels, as well as electrical and plumbing products for the RV and manufactured housing industries. One of the firm's RV customers makes up a portion of revenue.

Patrick Industries's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Patrick Industries displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.04%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 23.93% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Patrick Industries's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.0.

Debt Management: Patrick Industries's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.28. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 30.53 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 1.01 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Patrick Industries's EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.59 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Patrick Industries's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.