Penske Automotive Group Director Sold $289K In Company Stock

Ann Lisa Davis, Director at Penske Automotive Group PAG, reported an insider sell on August 20, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Davis sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group. The total transaction amounted to $289,906.

As of Wednesday morning, Penske Automotive Group shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $183.82.

Delving into Penske Automotive Group's Background

Penske Automotive Group operates in 19 US states and overseas. It has over 150 US and Puerto Rico light-vehicle stores as well as 210 franchised dealerships overseas, primarily in the United Kingdom but also in Australia, Germany, Italy, and Japan. The company is the third-largest US publicly traded dealership in terms of light-vehicle revenue and sells more than 40 brands, with over 90% of retail automotive revenue coming from luxury and import names. Other segments are service and finance and insurance. The firm's Premier Truck Group owns 45 truck dealerships selling mostly Freightliner and Western Star brands, and Penske owns 16 used-vehicle stores, mostly in the US and UK under the CarShop (US) and Sytner Select (UK) brands. Penske is based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

A Deep Dive into Penske Automotive Group's Financials

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Penske Automotive Group faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.45% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 16.92% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Penske Automotive Group's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 3.78.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.5, Penske Automotive Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 12.79 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.4 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.78 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Penske Automotive Group's Insider Trades.

