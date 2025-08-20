Jason Stabell Boosts Confidence With $85K Purchase Of Epsilon Energy Stock

On August 20, Jason Stabell, Chief Executive Officer at Epsilon Energy EPSN executed a significant insider buy, as disclosed in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Stabell demonstrated confidence in Epsilon Energy by purchasing 15,000 shares, as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the transaction is $85,110.

As of Wednesday morning, Epsilon Energy shares are up by 1.59%, currently priced at $5.74.

Delving into Epsilon Energy's Background

Epsilon Energy Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural gas and oil reserves. The operating segments of the company include Upstream segment activities including acquisition, development, and production of natural gas reserves on properties within the United States. The Gas Gathering segment partners with two other companies to operate a natural gas gathering system, and the corporate segment activities include corporate listing and governance functions of the corporation. The company generates revenue from the sale of crude oil and natural gas.

Financial Milestones: Epsilon Energy's Journey

Revenue Growth: Epsilon Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 59.07%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 45.99% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Epsilon Energy's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.07.

Debt Management: Epsilon Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Epsilon Energy's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 24.57 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 2.83 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.17, Epsilon Energy demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Epsilon Energy's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.