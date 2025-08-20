Karen Quintos Executes Sell Order: Offloads $529K In Cummins Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on August 20, Karen Quintos, Board Member at Cummins CMI, is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Quintos's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unveiled the sale of 1,307 shares of Cummins. The total transaction value is $529,760.

In the Wednesday's morning session, Cummins's shares are currently trading at $397.48, experiencing a down of 1.18%.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cummins

Cummins is a leading manufacturer of diesel and other engines used in heavy- and medium-duty commercial trucks, off-highway equipment, and locomotives, in addition to prime power and standby generators. The company also sells powertrain components, which include filtration products, transmissions, turbochargers, aftertreatment systems, and fuel systems. Sales are approximately 60% US and Canada and 40% rest of the world. Much of Cummins' foreign sales (China, India, and so forth) are through joint ventures. The company operates 650 distributors and over 19,000 dealer locations across 190 countries. Cummins' business model is unique as it competes with many of its heavy-duty truck manufacturer customers, which also make their own engines.

Financial Milestones: Cummins's Journey

Revenue Growth: Cummins's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.74%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 26.39% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Cummins's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 6.46.

Debt Management: Cummins's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 18.86 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 1.65 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 11.16 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Cummins's Insider Trades.

