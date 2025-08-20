In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META in relation to its major competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.27 9.68 10.90 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 21.49 6.72 6.68 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Reddit Inc 101.87 17.89 24.44 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Baidu Inc 8.81 0.82 1.66 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Pinterest Inc 12.76 4.98 6.34 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 193.44 2.11 1033.39 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 41.24 2.12 2.87 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% CarGurus Inc 25.96 7.40 3.70 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% Weibo Corp 7.95 0.76 1.70 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Tripadvisor Inc 35.33 3.14 1.32 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Yelp Inc 14.22 2.62 1.46 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Ziff Davis Inc 23.57 0.83 1.10 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% Hello Group Inc 7.53 0.83 0.99 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Yalla Group Ltd 9.57 1.64 4.06 4.96% $0.03 $0.06 4.15% Average 38.75 3.99 83.82 3.54% $3.85 $5.89 11.79%

Through an analysis of Meta Platforms, we can infer the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 27.27 is 0.7x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 9.68 relative to the industry average by 2.43x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio is 10.9 , which is 0.13x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% that is 6.11% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion , which is 6.52x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 6.62x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 21.61%, outperforming the industry average of 11.79%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the low PE ratio suggests potential undervaluation compared to peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. The high PB ratio indicates a premium valuation based on its book value. A low PS ratio implies a favorable sales valuation relative to industry competitors. With high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Meta Platforms demonstrates strong profitability and growth potential within its sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.