In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA and its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 56.66 51.09 29.25 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 107.63 19.93 24.96 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 25.07 7.91 10.65 8.71% $684.78 $547.37 38.65% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 99.73 4.53 9.18 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Texas Instruments Inc 35.82 10.86 10.78 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% Qualcomm Inc 15.08 6.20 4.03 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% ARM Holdings PLC 203.05 20.26 34.61 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Micron Technology Inc 21.99 2.69 4.09 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 62.62 3.27 11.70 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% NXP Semiconductors NV 27.33 6.04 4.83 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 22.10 11.89 16.06 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% STMicroelectronics NV 37.49 1.30 2 -0.55% $0.8 $0.93 -14.42% First Solar Inc 18.03 2.65 5.22 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.62 2.18 1.05 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% ON Semiconductor Corp 47.40 2.56 3.30 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 366.55 26.77 44.09 5.63% $0.04 $0.11 179.73% United Microelectronics Corp 12.22 1.52 2.13 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 29.85 1.97 2.95 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 267.65 12.27 17.38 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Qorvo Inc 105.34 2.41 2.32 0.75% $0.12 $0.33 -7.66% Average 80.24 7.75 11.12 3.69% $40.0 $32.76 20.06%

By analyzing NVIDIA, we can infer the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 56.66 is lower than the industry average by 0.71x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 51.09 which exceeds the industry average by 6.59x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 29.25 , which is 2.63x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% that is 19.32% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 0.56x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $26.67 Billion is 0.81x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

With a revenue growth of 69.18%, which surpasses the industry average of 20.06%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between NVIDIA and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Among its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests that NVIDIA may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the stock may be overvalued based on its book value and sales. On the other hand, the high ROE, low EBITDA, low gross profit, and high revenue growth suggest that NVIDIA is performing well in terms of profitability and growth compared to its industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.