August 20, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Gold Fields 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gold Fields GFI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.99%. Currently, Gold Fields has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion.

Buying $100 In GFI: If an investor had bought $100 of GFI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $235.49 today based on a price of $29.46 for GFI at the time of writing.

Gold Fields's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

GFI Logo
GFIGold Fields Ltd
$29.490.61%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
92.77
Growth
84.28
Quality
75.68
Value
57.07
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved