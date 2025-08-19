August 19, 2025 7:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Targa Resources Stock In The Last 5 Years

Targa Resources TRGP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 41.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 54.44%. Currently, Targa Resources has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion.

Buying $100 In TRGP: If an investor had bought $100 of TRGP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $873.75 today based on a price of $160.77 for TRGP at the time of writing.

Targa Resources's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
