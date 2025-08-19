August 19, 2025 6:15 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Delta Air Lines 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Delta Air Lines DAL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.21%. Currently, Delta Air Lines has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion.

Buying $1000 In DAL: If an investor had bought $1000 of DAL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,218.56 today based on a price of $60.30 for DAL at the time of writing.

Delta Air Lines's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

