August 19, 2025

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning First Solar Stock In The Last 10 Years

First Solar FSLR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.87%. Currently, First Solar has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion.

Buying $1000 In FSLR: If an investor had bought $1000 of FSLR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,837.42 today based on a price of $210.08 for FSLR at the time of writing.

First Solar's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Edge Rankings
Momentum
57.61
Growth
81.45
Quality
26.08
Value
63.58
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
