Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning First Solar Stock In The Last 10 Years

First Solar FSLR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.87%. Currently, First Solar has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion.

Buying $1000 In FSLR: If an investor had bought $1000 of FSLR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,837.42 today based on a price of $210.08 for FSLR at the time of writing.

First Solar's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

