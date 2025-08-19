August 19, 2025 4:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In MARA Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

MARA Holdings MARA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 32.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 45.71%. Currently, MARA Holdings has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion.

Buying $1000 In MARA: If an investor had bought $1000 of MARA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,597.79 today based on a price of $15.19 for MARA at the time of writing.

MARA Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
