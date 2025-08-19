August 19, 2025 4:00 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Travelers Companies TRV has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.22% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.49%. Currently, Travelers Companies has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion.

Buying $100 In TRV: If an investor had bought $100 of TRV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $239.95 today based on a price of $268.34 for TRV at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

TRVThe Travelers Companies Inc
$268.341.29%

Overview
