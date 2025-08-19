August 19, 2025 12:30 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Texas Pacific Land TPL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 32.71% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 45.46%. Currently, Texas Pacific Land has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion.

Buying $100 In TPL: If an investor had bought $100 of TPL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $26,717.13 today based on a price of $892.05 for TPL at the time of writing.

Texas Pacific Land's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

TPL Logo
TPLTexas Pacific Land Corp
$888.79-0.37%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
22.65
Growth
73.31
Quality
55.09
Value
11.27
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved