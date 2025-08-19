August 19, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Ovintiv Stock In The Last 5 Years

Ovintiv OVV has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.49%. Currently, Ovintiv has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion.

Buying $100 In OVV: If an investor had bought $100 of OVV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $354.86 today based on a price of $38.79 for OVV at the time of writing.

Ovintiv's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

