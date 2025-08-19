Motorola Solutions Chairman and CEO Sold $46.42M In Company Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on August 18, Gregory Q Brown, Chairman and CEO at Motorola Solutions MSI, is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday outlined that Brown executed a sale of 100,365 shares of Motorola Solutions with a total value of $46,417,004.

In the Tuesday's morning session, Motorola Solutions's shares are currently trading at $462.3, experiencing a up of 0.24%.

Get to Know Motorola Solutions Better

Motorola Solutions is a leading provider of communications and analytics, primarily serving public safety departments as well as schools, hospitals, and businesses. The bulk of the firm's revenue comes from sales of land mobile radios and radio network infrastructure, but the firm also sells surveillance equipment and dispatch software. Most of Motorola's revenue comes from government agencies, while roughly 25% comes from schools and private businesses. Motorola has customers in over 100 countries and in every state in the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Motorola Solutions's Finances

Revenue Growth: Motorola Solutions's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.21%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 51.1% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 3.08, Motorola Solutions showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, Motorola Solutions faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 37.1 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 7.08 , Motorola Solutions's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Motorola Solutions's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 24.6, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Motorola Solutions's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.