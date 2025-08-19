Director Of Insperity Purchased $100K In Stock

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that TIM CLIFFORD, Director at Insperity NSP made a noteworthy insider purchase on August 18,.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that CLIFFORD bought 1,935 shares of Insperity, amounting to a total of $100,039.

The latest update on Tuesday morning shows Insperity shares up by 3.25%, trading at $54.62.

All You Need to Know About Insperity

Insperity Inc is a company that provides a wide range of human resources and business solutions designed to help businesses improve their performance. Small and midsize enterprises are the company's primary target customers. Majority of the company's products are offered through the company's Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which comprise various human resource functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits and compensation, government compliance, performance management, training and development services, and human capital management. The company generates all of its revenue in the United States.

Insperity's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Insperity's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.3% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 13.45% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Insperity's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of -0.14.

Debt Management: Insperity's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.89. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 48.98 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.3 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 15.66, Insperity's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

