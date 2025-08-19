Insider Decision: Frederick Hudson Offloads $315K Worth Of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on August 18, Frederick Hudson, Director at Supernus Pharmaceuticals SUPN, is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Hudson's decision to sell 7,457 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value of the sale is $315,132.

Tracking the Tuesday's morning session, Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are trading at $42.99, showing a down of 0.0%.

Get to Know Supernus Pharmaceuticals Better

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases, including neurological and psychiatric disorders. Its diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), hypomobility in Parkinson's Disease (PD), cervical dystonia, chronic sialorrhea, dyskinesia in PD patients receiving levodopa-based therapy, and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients. The company's products include Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, Qelbree, APOKYN, XADAGO, MYOBLOC, GOCOVRI, and Osmolex ER.

Financial Milestones: Supernus Pharmaceuticals's Journey

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Supernus Pharmaceuticals faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.71% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 89.83% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Supernus Pharmaceuticals's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.4.

Debt Management: Supernus Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Supernus Pharmaceuticals's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 37.38 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 3.65 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Supernus Pharmaceuticals's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 11.02, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Supernus Pharmaceuticals's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.