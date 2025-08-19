Insider Decision: Mark Romaine Offloads $453K Worth Of Global Partners Stock

Mark Romaine, Chief Operating Officer at Global Partners GLP, disclosed an insider sell on August 18, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Romaine's recent move involves selling 9,000 shares of Global Partners. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value is $453,420.

At Tuesday morning, Global Partners shares are up by 1.55%, trading at $51.02.

Discovering Global Partners: A Closer Look

Global Partners LP is a limited partnership that acts as a midstream logistics and marketing company. It is mainly engaged in purchasing, selling, storing and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. The company owns and operates and control terminal networks of refined petroleum products and renewable fuels in Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, Vermont, and other places. It distributes gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, natural gas and propane to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments i.e. Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations and Commercial. It generates maximum revenue from the Wholesale segment.

Global Partners: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Global Partners showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.93% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 5.89% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Global Partners's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.55.

Debt Management: Global Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.92, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Global Partners's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 19.32 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.1 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Global Partners's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Global Partners's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 9.2, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Global Partners's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.