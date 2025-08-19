Insider Unloading: THOMAS HANSEN Sells $627K Worth Of Mueller Water Products Shares

On August 18, a recent SEC filing unveiled that THOMAS HANSEN, Director at Mueller Water Products MWA made an insider sell.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, HANSEN sold 24,005 shares of Mueller Water Products. The total transaction value is $627,718.

During Tuesday's morning session, Mueller Water Products shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $26.21.

Get to Know Mueller Water Products Better

Mueller Water Products Inc is a U.S.-based company that manufactures and sells products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. The company operates in two segments Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions. The Water Flow Solutions segment, which derives maximum revenue for the company, includes products like iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products. Water Management Solutions' portfolio includes fire hydrants, repair and installation, natural gas, metering, leak detection, and pressure management and control products and solutions. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from the United States and the rest from Canada and other international locations.

Understanding the Numbers: Mueller Water Products's Finances

Revenue Growth: Mueller Water Products's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.62%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 38.31% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Mueller Water Products's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.34.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.52.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 27.88 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Mueller Water Products's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 2.96 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Mueller Water Products's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 14.99, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

