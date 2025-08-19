Donna Long Exercises Options, Realizes $54K

Donna Long, SVP at Dorman Products DORM, reported a large exercise of company stock options on August 18, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday revealed that Long, SVP at Dorman Products in the Consumer Discretionary sector, exercised stock options for 807 shares of DORM stock. The exercise price of the options was $84.93 per share.

Dorman Products shares are trading, exhibiting down of 0.0% and priced at $152.47 during Tuesday's morning. This values Long's 807 shares at $54,504.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products Inc is a supplier of original equipment parts for automobiles. It offers automotive and heavy-duty replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake parts, and fasteners for the automotive and heavy-duty aftermarket. The products are sold under the Dorman brand and its sub-brands OE Solutions, Help!, Conduct-Tite, Super ATV, etc., through aftermarket retailers, warehouse distributors, specialty markets, and salvage yards. The company operates through three business segments, which include Light Duty, Heavy Duty, and Specialty Vehicle. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Light Duty segment, which designs and markets replacement parts and fasteners mainly for passenger cars and light trucks. Geographically, it derives key revenue from the United States.

Dorman Products's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Dorman Products showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.56% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 40.58% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Dorman Products's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 1.92.

Debt Management: Dorman Products's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.4.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 20.77 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Dorman Products's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 2.25 , Dorman Products's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 13.2, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

