Comparative Study: Amazon.com And Industry Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN in comparison to its major competitors within the Broadline Retail industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 35.29 7.40 3.72 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 16.27 2.06 2.11 1.23% $21.8 $90.83 6.57% PDD Holdings Inc 12.69 3.66 3.13 4.59% $16.09 $54.73 10.21% MercadoLibre Inc 58.39 20.98 4.97 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Coupang Inc 144.90 11.28 1.67 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 8.93 1.42 0.27 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 22.01 9.53 4.55 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 9.07 1.51 0.59 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 41.17 4.75 3.53 2.78% $0.07 $0.24 13.35% Dillard's Inc 14.46 4.26 1.26 3.85% $0.26 $0.69 -0.71% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 18.80 4.26 2.60 3.98% $0.65 $1.96 18.89% Macy's Inc 6.70 0.81 0.16 0.84% $0.31 $2.0 -4.14% Savers Value Village Inc 57.55 4.23 1.19 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 12.51 0.40 0.10 -0.4% $0.23 $1.4 -4.41% Hour Loop Inc 57.67 8.49 0.44 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 34.37 5.55 1.9 4.57% $3.62 $15.89 8.5%

After thoroughly examining Amazon.com, the following trends can be inferred:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 35.29 for this company is 1.03x above the industry average, indicating a premium valuation associated with the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.4 relative to the industry average by 1.33x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.72 , surpassing the industry average by 1.96x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% is 1.11% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion , which is 10.11x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $86.89 Billion , which indicates 5.47x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 13.33%, which surpasses the industry average of 8.5%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Amazon.com can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating that the stock may be overvalued. On the other hand, Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest strong financial performance and growth potential relative to industry competitors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.