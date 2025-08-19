Insights Into Microsoft's Performance Versus Peers In Software Sector

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Software industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 37.91 11.19 13.70 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 57.39 34.21 12.44 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 112.21 16.93 15.48 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 110.11 15.04 13.55 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 32.18 30.03 9.87 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Gen Digital Inc 32.68 8.17 4.63 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% Nebius Group NV 80.65 4.59 69.46 16.85% $0.58 $0.07 624.83% Monday.Com Ltd 235.54 7.74 8.61 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% CommVault Systems Inc 100.44 21.91 7.73 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 27.23 2.72 5.34 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% Qualys Inc 26.03 9.28 7.56 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 187.50 3.07 4.18 0.26% $0.01 $0.09 -1.38% Teradata Corp 18.81 11.41 1.23 5.39% $0.04 $0.23 -6.42% Average 85.06 13.76 13.34 7.86% $0.82 $1.58 65.14%

When analyzing Microsoft, the following trends become evident:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 37.91 , which is 0.45x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 11.19 , which is well below the industry average by 0.81x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 13.7 , surpassing the industry average by 1.03x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% , which is 0.33% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion is 54.18x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $52.43 Billion , which indicates 33.18x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 18.1% compared to the industry average of 65.14%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Microsoft against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Microsoft demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft outperforms peers, reflecting strong profitability and operational efficiency. The low revenue growth rate may indicate a need for strategic initiatives to drive top-line performance in line with industry trends.

