In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 58.71 52.94 30.31 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 111.59 20.67 25.88 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 26.09 8.23 11.08 8.71% $684.78 $547.37 38.65% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 105.47 4.79 9.71 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Texas Instruments Inc 35.53 10.77 10.69 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% Qualcomm Inc 15.34 6.30 4.10 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% ARM Holdings PLC 213.73 21.32 36.43 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Micron Technology Inc 22.26 2.72 4.14 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 62.92 3.28 11.76 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% NXP Semiconductors NV 27.65 6.11 4.89 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 22.25 11.97 16.17 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% First Solar Inc 18.75 2.75 5.43 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% STMicroelectronics NV 37.62 1.31 2.01 -0.55% $0.8 $0.93 -14.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 20.22 2.25 1.08 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% ON Semiconductor Corp 48.12 2.60 3.35 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 409.45 29.90 49.25 5.63% $0.04 $0.11 179.73% United Microelectronics Corp 12.28 1.53 2.14 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 29.59 1.95 2.93 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 274.91 12.60 17.85 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Qorvo Inc 105 2.41 2.32 0.75% $0.12 $0.33 -7.66% Average 84.15 8.08 11.64 3.69% $40.0 $32.76 20.06%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of NVIDIA, we can identify the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 58.71 is 0.7x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 52.94 which exceeds the industry average by 6.55x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 30.31 , which is 2.6x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% that is 19.32% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 0.56x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $26.67 Billion is 0.81x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 69.18% exceeds the industry average of 20.06%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining NVIDIA in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Among its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, low EBITDA, low gross profit, and high revenue growth suggest that the company is performing well and has strong growth potential within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.