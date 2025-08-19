August 19, 2025 10:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In MetLife 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
MetLife MET has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.23%. Currently, MetLife has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion.

Buying $1000 In MET: If an investor had bought $1000 of MET stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,104.48 today based on a price of $77.31 for MET at the time of writing.

MetLife's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
