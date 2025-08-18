August 18, 2025 7:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Exxon Mobil 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Exxon Mobil XOM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.08%. Currently, Exxon Mobil has a market capitalization of $463.42 billion.

Buying $100 In XOM: If an investor had bought $100 of XOM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $258.28 today based on a price of $106.80 for XOM at the time of writing.

Exxon Mobil's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
