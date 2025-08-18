August 18, 2025 7:30 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Cigna Group 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Cigna Group CI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.1%. Currently, Cigna Group has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion.

Buying $100 In CI: If an investor had bought $100 of CI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $911.74 today based on a price of $297.00 for CI at the time of writing.

Cigna Group's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

