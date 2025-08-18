August 18, 2025 6:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Cloudflare Stock In The Last 5 Years

Cloudflare NET has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 25.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 39.06%. Currently, Cloudflare has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion.

Buying $100 In NET: If an investor had bought $100 of NET stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $502.03 today based on a price of $203.74 for NET at the time of writing.

Cloudflare's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.98
Growth
29.63
Quality
N/A
Value
5.93
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
