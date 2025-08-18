August 18, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Celsius Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Celsius Holdings CELH has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 39.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 53.16%. Currently, Celsius Holdings has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion.

Buying $100 In CELH: If an investor had bought $100 of CELH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $784.35 today based on a price of $59.82 for CELH at the time of writing.

Celsius Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Overview
