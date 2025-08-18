Here's How Much $100 Invested In Celsius Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Celsius Holdings CELH has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 39.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 53.16%. Currently, Celsius Holdings has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion.

Buying $100 In CELH: If an investor had bought $100 of CELH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $784.35 today based on a price of $59.82 for CELH at the time of writing.

Celsius Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

