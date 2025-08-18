Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META in comparison to its major competitors within the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 28.49 10.11 11.39 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 21.74 6.79 6.76 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Reddit Inc 110.04 19.33 26.41 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Baidu Inc 8.87 0.82 1.67 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Pinterest Inc 12.96 5.06 6.44 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 205.56 2.25 1098.09 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 41.72 2.14 2.91 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% CarGurus Inc 25.91 7.38 3.69 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% Weibo Corp 8.19 0.79 1.75 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Tripadvisor Inc 36.71 3.26 1.37 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Yelp Inc 14.23 2.62 1.46 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Ziff Davis Inc 23.04 0.81 1.07 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% Hello Group Inc 7.79 0.86 1.02 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% FuboTV Inc 19.11 3.02 0.82 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Yalla Group Ltd 9.43 1.62 4 4.96% $0.03 $0.06 4.15% Average 38.95 4.05 82.68 3.14% $3.58 $5.47 10.75%

After thoroughly examining Meta Platforms, the following trends can be inferred:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 28.49 is lower than the industry average by 0.73x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 10.11 relative to the industry average by 2.5x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 11.39 , which is 0.14x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% , which is 6.51% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion is 7.02x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $39.02 Billion is 7.13x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 21.61%, which surpasses the industry average of 10.75%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Meta Platforms alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio of Meta Platforms suggests that the company's stock price is relatively undervalued compared to its earnings. In contrast, the high PB ratio indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's assets. The low PS ratio implies that Meta Platforms is generating strong revenue relative to its market value. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong profitability and growth potential compared to its industry peers in the Interactive Media & Services sector.

