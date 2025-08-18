In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 58.21 52.49 30.05 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 111.80 20.71 25.93 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 25.70 8.11 10.92 8.71% $684.78 $547.37 38.65% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 106.29 4.83 9.79 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Texas Instruments Inc 35.57 10.78 10.70 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% Qualcomm Inc 15.24 6.26 4.07 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% ARM Holdings PLC 210.47 21 35.87 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Micron Technology Inc 21.78 2.67 4.05 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 62.94 3.28 11.76 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% NXP Semiconductors NV 27.27 6.03 4.82 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 21.62 11.63 15.72 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% STMicroelectronics NV 37.17 1.29 1.98 -0.55% $0.8 $0.93 -14.42% First Solar Inc 17.09 2.51 4.95 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.59 2.18 1.04 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% ON Semiconductor Corp 48.66 2.63 3.39 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 402.55 29.40 48.42 5.63% $0.04 $0.11 179.73% United Microelectronics Corp 12.35 1.54 2.15 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 29.69 1.96 2.94 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 276.22 12.66 17.93 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Qorvo Inc 105.12 2.41 2.32 0.75% $0.12 $0.33 -7.66% Average 83.53 7.99 11.51 3.69% $40.0 $32.76 20.06%

By closely examining NVIDIA, we can identify the following trends:

At 58.21 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.7x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 52.49 which exceeds the industry average by 6.57x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 30.05 , surpassing the industry average by 2.61x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% , which is 19.32% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 0.56x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $26.67 Billion is 0.81x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

With a revenue growth of 69.18%, which surpasses the industry average of 20.06%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Compared to its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder funds, while low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate operational challenges. The high revenue growth rate signals strong top-line performance relative to industry peers.

