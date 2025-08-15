August 15, 2025 12:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Kirby 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Kirby KEX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.2%. Currently, Kirby has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion.

Buying $100 In KEX: If an investor had bought $100 of KEX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $203.09 today based on a price of $97.92 for KEX at the time of writing.

Kirby's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

