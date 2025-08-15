$1000 Invested In First Citizens BancShares 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

First Citizens BancShares FCNCA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 23.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.84%. Currently, First Citizens BancShares has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion.

Buying $1000 In FCNCA: If an investor had bought $1000 of FCNCA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,657.91 today based on a price of $1928.00 for FCNCA at the time of writing.

First Citizens BancShares's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.