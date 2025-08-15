Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Taylor Morrison Home Stock In The Last 5 Years

Taylor Morrison Home TMHC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.78%. Currently, Taylor Morrison Home has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion.

Buying $1000 In TMHC: If an investor had bought $1000 of TMHC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,666.27 today based on a price of $68.00 for TMHC at the time of writing.

Taylor Morrison Home's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

