August 15, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Taylor Morrison Home Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Taylor Morrison Home TMHC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.78%. Currently, Taylor Morrison Home has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion.

Buying $1000 In TMHC: If an investor had bought $1000 of TMHC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,666.27 today based on a price of $68.00 for TMHC at the time of writing.

Taylor Morrison Home's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

TMHC Logo
TMHCTaylor Morrison Home Corp
$67.32-1.00%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
61.25
Growth
75.39
Quality
85.38
Value
95.70
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved