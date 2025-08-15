Sell Alert: BRUCE BERKOWITZ Cashes Out $17.88M In St. Joe Stock

BRUCE BERKOWITZ, 10% Owner at St. Joe JOE, executed a substantial insider sell on August 14, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: BERKOWITZ's decision to sell 350,600 shares of St. Joe was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $17,882,167.

At Friday morning, St. Joe shares are up by 0.18%, trading at $50.8.

Discovering St. Joe: A Closer Look

The St. Joe Co is a real estate development, asset management, and operating company and it has three operating segments; the Residential segment plans and develops residential communities and sells homesites to homebuilders or retail consumers, the Hospitality segment that derives maximum revenue, features a private membership club, hotel operations, food and beverage operations, golf courses, beach clubs, retail outlets, gulf-front vacation rentals, management services, marinas, and other entertainment assets, and Commercial segment include leasing of commercial property, multi-family, senior living, self-storage, and other assets and it also oversees the planning, development, entitlement, management, and sale of commercial and rural land holdings.

Understanding the Numbers: St. Joe's Finances

Revenue Growth: St. Joe displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.66%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 42.91% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): St. Joe's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 0.51.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.83, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: St. Joe's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 35.71 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 6.92 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for St. Joe's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): St. Joe's EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.2 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.