Noteworthy Insider Activity: Dawn N Fitzpatrick Invests $493K In Under Armour Stock

A notable insider purchase on August 15, was reported by Dawn N Fitzpatrick, Board Member at Under Armour UA, based on the most recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Fitzpatrick purchased 100,000 shares of Under Armour. The total transaction amounted to $493,000.

Under Armour shares are trading up 8.4% at $5.16 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

Discovering Under Armour: A Closer Look

Under Armour develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and elsewhere. Consumers of its performance-based clothing and shoes include professional and amateur athletes, sponsored college and professional teams, and people with active lifestyles. The company sells merchandise through direct-to-consumer, including e-commerce and more than 400 combined factory house and brand house stores, and wholesale channels. The Baltimore-based company was founded in 1996 and is led by controlling shareholder Kevin Plank.

Under Armour's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Under Armour's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.19% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 48.19% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Under Armour exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of -0.01.

Debt Management: Under Armour's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.89.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 21.64 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.4 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 9.62 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Under Armour's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

