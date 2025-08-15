Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL in comparison to its major competitors within the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 35.32 52.48 8.60 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 20.50 1.17 0.90 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% Super Micro Computer Inc 27.08 4.31 1.30 3.08% $0.14 $0.44 25.15% Western Digital Corp 17.12 5.01 2.88 5.21% $0.28 $0.91 13.56% NetApp Inc 19.32 21.08 3.48 33.42% $0.43 $1.19 3.84% Pure Storage Inc 152.24 15.20 6.11 -1.1% $0.04 $0.54 12.26% Logitech International SA 23.47 6.62 3.22 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 16.14 2.68 0.93 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 39.41 8.01 2.69 5.79% $0.28 $0.82 5.77%

After examining Apple, the following trends can be inferred:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 35.32 is lower than the industry average by 0.9x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 52.48 which exceeds the industry average by 6.55x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 8.6 , which is 3.2x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% is 29.55% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion , which is 110.82x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 53.32x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 9.63% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 5.77%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Apple falls in the middle of the list when considering the debt-to-equity ratio.

This indicates that the company has a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, suggesting a balanced financial structure with a reasonable debt-equitymix.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that Apple is performing exceptionally well in terms of profitability and operational efficiency within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.