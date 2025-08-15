Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 58.72 52.94 30.31 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 113.59 21.04 26.34 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 108.35 4.92 9.98 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Texas Instruments Inc 35.41 10.74 10.65 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% Qualcomm Inc 15.26 6.27 4.08 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% ARM Holdings PLC 212.95 21.25 36.30 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Micron Technology Inc 22.57 2.76 4.20 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 64.19 3.35 11.99 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% NXP Semiconductors NV 27.60 6.10 4.88 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 22.21 11.95 16.14 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% STMicroelectronics NV 37.49 1.30 2 -0.55% $0.8 $0.93 -14.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.77 2.20 1.05 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% ON Semiconductor Corp 49.16 2.66 3.42 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 404.59 29.55 48.66 5.63% $0.04 $0.11 179.73% First Solar Inc 15.39 2.26 4.46 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% United Microelectronics Corp 12.34 1.54 2.15 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 30.02 1.98 2.97 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 276.30 12.66 17.94 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Qorvo Inc 106.66 2.44 2.35 0.75% $0.12 $0.33 -7.66% Average 87.44 8.05 11.64 3.41% $4.18 $4.17 19.02%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of NVIDIA, we can identify the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 58.72 is lower than the industry average by 0.67x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 52.94 , which is 6.58x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 30.31 , which is 2.6x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% is 19.6% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion is 5.4x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $26.67 Billion is 6.4x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 69.18% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 19.02%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

NVIDIA exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, NVIDIA outperforms industry peers, reflecting robust financial performance and growth prospects.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.