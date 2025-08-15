August 15, 2025 10:45 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In AbbVie 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

AbbVie ABBV has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.46%. Currently, AbbVie has a market capitalization of $362.01 billion.

Buying $100 In ABBV: If an investor had bought $100 of ABBV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $212.70 today based on a price of $204.94 for ABBV at the time of writing.

AbbVie's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

