Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Goldman Sachs Group Stock In The Last 5 Years

Goldman Sachs Group GS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.72%. Currently, Goldman Sachs Group has a market capitalization of $230.72 billion.

Buying $1000 In GS: If an investor had bought $1000 of GS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,641.06 today based on a price of $739.39 for GS at the time of writing.

Goldman Sachs Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
