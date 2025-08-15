August 15, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In McKesson 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights
McKesson MCK has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.18%. Currently, McKesson has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion.

Buying $100 In MCK: If an investor had bought $100 of MCK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $434.26 today based on a price of $676.53 for MCK at the time of writing.

McKesson's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
