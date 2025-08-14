August 14, 2025 7:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning F5 Stock In The Last 5 Years

F5 FFIV has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.81%. Currently, F5 has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion.

Buying $100 In FFIV: If an investor had bought $100 of FFIV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $236.26 today based on a price of $318.50 for FFIV at the time of writing.

F5's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
