Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning REV Group Stock In The Last 5 Years

REV Group REVG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 32.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 46.53%. Currently, REV Group has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion.

Buying $1000 In REVG: If an investor had bought $1000 of REVG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,781.05 today based on a price of $52.96 for REVG at the time of writing.

REV Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

