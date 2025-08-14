August 14, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning REV Group Stock In The Last 5 Years

REV Group REVG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 32.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 46.53%. Currently, REV Group has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion.

Buying $1000 In REVG: If an investor had bought $1000 of REVG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,781.05 today based on a price of $52.96 for REVG at the time of writing.

REV Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

REVG Logo
REVGREV Group Inc
$52.96-1.30%

Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.22
Growth
40.67
Quality
93.91
Value
35.30
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
