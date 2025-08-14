Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Rambus Stock In The Last 20 Years

Rambus RMBS has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.02%. Currently, Rambus has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion.

Buying $1000 In RMBS: If an investor had bought $1000 of RMBS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $6,602.95 today based on a price of $76.00 for RMBS at the time of writing.

Rambus's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

