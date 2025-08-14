August 14, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Vertiv Holdings VRT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 39.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 53.6%. Currently, Vertiv Holdings has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion.

Buying $100 In VRT: If an investor had bought $100 of VRT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $841.40 today based on a price of $132.17 for VRT at the time of writing.

Vertiv Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

