Here's How Much $100 Invested In LPL Finl Hldgs 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.59%. Currently, LPL Finl Hldgs has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion.

Buying $100 In LPLA: If an investor had bought $100 of LPLA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $817.73 today based on a price of $355.96 for LPLA at the time of writing.

LPL Finl Hldgs's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
