If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Danaher DHR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.19%. Currently, Danaher has a market capitalization of $149.65 billion.

Buying $1000 In DHR: If an investor had bought $1000 of DHR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,419.48 today based on a price of $209.00 for DHR at the time of writing.

Danaher's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

DHR Logo
DHRDanaher Corp
$209.00-0.07%

Overview
