Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Equinix Stock In The Last 20 Years

Equinix EQIX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.16%. Currently, Equinix has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion.

Buying $100 In EQIX: If an investor had bought $100 of EQIX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,000.95 today based on a price of $775.37 for EQIX at the time of writing.

Equinix's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

